Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $282.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $449,533.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,349 shares of company stock worth $77,723,894 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $292.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.