Arionum (ARO) Market Capitalization Achieves $77,504.77

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $77,504.77 and approximately $157.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.65 or 0.03166796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00362349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.12 or 0.01048527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.49 or 0.00402617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00375530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00252166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00022861 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

