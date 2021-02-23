Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

ACA stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 268,280 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

