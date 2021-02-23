Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arconic updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ARNC traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Earnings History for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.