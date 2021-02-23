Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arconic updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ARNC traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

