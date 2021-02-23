ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $1.00. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 9,530 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

About ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

