Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
ABR opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.88.
Several research firms recently commented on ABR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.