Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

ABR opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

