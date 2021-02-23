Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Aramark by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

