Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AAOI opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

