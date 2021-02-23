Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $146.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.92.

AMAT opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

