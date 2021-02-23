Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

