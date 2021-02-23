Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apogee expects Architectural services segment to gain from new projects and strong project backlog. While the Large-Scale Optical segment has rebounded lately from the pandemic-related shutdown in early 2020, volumes will be lower than last year's level due to the lingering impact of pandemic. Architectural Glass revenues have also been impacted by lower project volumes resulting from increased competition from overseas competitors. Nevertheless, Apogee is poised to gain from its efforts to increase market share, expand into new geographies and markets, introduction of new products, order activities, and steady demand from new construction activities. Moreover, the company’s cost-reduction initiatives are likely to deliver more than $40 million savings during fiscal 2021. This in turn will drive Apogee's overall operating margins.”

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of APOG opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

