Aperio Group LLC Sells 99,060 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,060 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 67.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

