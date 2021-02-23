Aperio Group LLC Sells 89,622 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,622 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $70,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

