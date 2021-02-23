Aperio Group LLC Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 293.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

