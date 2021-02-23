Aperio Group LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Noah worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noah by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Noah by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Noah by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Noah by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Nomura cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

