Aperio Group LLC Acquires 11,481 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.34% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Shares of TPH opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

