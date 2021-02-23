Apache (APA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apache to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.87.

Get Apache alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.