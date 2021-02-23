Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of AR stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

