Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.11. Antelope Enterprise shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

