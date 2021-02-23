Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $33.04. 506,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 131,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

