Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40% NBT Bancorp 19.96% 8.73% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and NBT Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 3.12 $26.28 million $2.25 13.73 NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 3.12 $121.02 million $2.74 13.33

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Guaranty Bancshares and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats NBT Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. It operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 146 branches and 180 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

