Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $140.79

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

PPG stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 118,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

