Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $36.33

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

