Analysts Offer Predictions for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

