Analysts Issue Forecasts for Subsea 7 S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUBCY. UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SUBCY opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.15.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

