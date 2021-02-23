Analysts Issue Forecasts for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$34.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$427.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.00 and a 52-week high of C$50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.27.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

