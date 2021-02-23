Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.72. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $8.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.45. 157,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of -139.04 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.