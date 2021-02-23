Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.49. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.