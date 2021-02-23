Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.49. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.
WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.
WLK stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.
About Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.
