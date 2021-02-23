Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $17.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $21.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

