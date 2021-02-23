Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.95). Copa posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 232%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 50.2% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Copa by 132.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $327,000.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

