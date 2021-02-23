Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $4,442,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 123,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $188.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.68 billion, a PE ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

