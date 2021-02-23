Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post sales of $550.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $563.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $188.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,008. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.34. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

