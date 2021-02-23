Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $773.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.68 million. Lennox International reported sales of $723.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,083. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.97.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

