Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $29.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.73 billion and the highest is $29.59 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $114.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $115.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $119.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,711. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $459.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

