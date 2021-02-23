Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will post sales of $250.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.60 million to $255.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 943,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

