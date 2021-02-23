Analysts Anticipate BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. BG Staffing reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BG Staffing.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BG Staffing by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BG Staffing has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. BG Staffing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

