Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE AEM opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

