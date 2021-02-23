Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Trading 12.2% Higher

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.92. 311,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 241,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

