Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Ameris Bancorp worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

