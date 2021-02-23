American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

AWR opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64.

Get American States Water alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.