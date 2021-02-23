American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

AWR stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

