American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is set to release its Q3 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $641.94 million, a PE ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

