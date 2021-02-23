American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 262,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

