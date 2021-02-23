American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

