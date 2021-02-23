American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
