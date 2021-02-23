American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,774. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

