American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,774. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.