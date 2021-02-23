American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 117,998 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00.

Shares of AAT opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $45.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

