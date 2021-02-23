America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ATAX stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.
About America First Multifamily Investors
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.