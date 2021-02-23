Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

AMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,853. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $569,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 25.9% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Amcor by 121.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,536,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 841,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

