AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $108.99

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.99, but opened at $117.90. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $64.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

