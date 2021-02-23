Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $61.22 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -306.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $59,643.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,009 shares of company stock worth $20,175,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

